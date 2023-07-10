INDIA

Re-polling in 696 booths for the panchayat elections in West Bengal concluded on Monday with a voter turnout of 66.42 per cent amid reports of sporadic violence.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), till 5 p.m., the official time for conclusion of the polling period, the voter turnout was recorded at 66.42 per cent. SEC sources said the figures might increase slightly as there were queues of voters outside some booths even after 5 p.m.

The re-polling ended without a single report of casualty, in contrast to the polling day on Saturday when 20 persons lost their lives in poll-related violence.

Altogether, 39 lives have been lost in poll-related violence since the polling date was announced on June 8.

However, a tragic incident took place on Monday, as an elderly voter named Nabadwip Halder died of heart-attack while standing in queue outside a polling station in Nadia district.

The counting of votes will be taken up on Tuesday. However, SEC officials feel that the final picture will not be clear before Wednesday afternoon.

