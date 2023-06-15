A political slugfest has erupted in West Bengal over allegation of issuing fake caste certificates to ruling Trinamool Congress candidates for contesting the forthcoming panchayat polls scheduled on July 8.

The allegation was first levelled by the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on his official Twitter handle.

In the post, Adhikari alleged that the inspectors of the Backward Classes Welfare Department are being forced by the sub-divisional officers to issue false caste certificates to prospective Trinamool Congress candidates, so that they become eligible to contest from the reserved seats.

“The Backward Classes Welfare Department is entrusted with social, economic and cultural development of the people belonging to the SC, ST and OBC communities in West Bengal. Their responsibilities include issuance of caste certificates and enforcement of reservation rules in services, posts and educational institutions.

“This malpractice is being widely carried out in Malda Sadar, Basirhat, Chanchal and Islampur sub-divisions. I would request the @NCSC_GOI, @ncsthq & @NCBC_INDIA to kindly take cognizance and intervene if possible,” Ahdikari tweeted.

However, Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh rubbished the allegations, and said in a tweet: “LOP @SuvenduWB and his ‘magical sources’ strike again! This time he has uncovered a secret conspiracy involving unicorns, leprechauns and false caste certificates! But he seems to have a selective memory when it comes to his own party’s brush with fake caste certificates.”

Ghosh also cited instances of BJP leaders from other states allegedly procuring fake caste certificates.

“It’s impressive how Mr. Adhikari can juggle hypocrisy and baseless accusations with such finesse but refuses to acknowledge the 17,69,516 (SC: 11,28,842, ST: 2,55,693 and OBC: 3,84,981) legitimate caste certificates that have been issued during 2022-23, out of which 3,83,159 have been issued under the ‘Duare Sarkar’ initiative,” Ghosh said in another tweet.

