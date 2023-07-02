Manoara Piyada, the daughter of slain Trinamool Congress leader Jiyarul Molla, on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the murder of her father by unidentified gunmen in Basanti in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

Interestingly, she is herself a Trinamool Congress candidate in the forthcoming elections for the three-tier panchayat system in the state scheduled to be held on July 8.

“My father, who had been associated with the youth Trinamool Congress, had been facing threats from the old-timer faction in the party. We informed the police but they did not take any action. So we do not have any more faith in the state police and we want a CBI probe into the matter. We also have faith in the Governor C.V. Ananda Bose,” she told media persons.

Since Saturday evening, local residents said, pockets of Fulmalancha area in Basanti, have witnessed sporadic clashes between the supporters of two factions of the ruling party.

When Molla was returning home late Saturday night, four to five armed assailants shot him on his belly and stomach from a close range and fled the scene.

He was rushed to Canning sub- division hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Trinamool Congress state vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar claimed that the media was trying to create a narrative from some statements made by the grief-stricken family members of the slain Trinamool Congress leader.

With this killing, pre election death toll has risen to 12 since announcement of poll date on June 8. Maximum number of casualties (four) have been reported from South 24 Parganas district. Area-wise Bhangar in the same district has reported three casualties.

2023070232741