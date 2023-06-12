The third day of filing nomination for the forthcoming panchayat polls in West Bengal was marred by sporadic incidents of violence reported from different corners of the state.

Polling for the three-tier panchayat system will be conducted on July 8, and the results will be announced on July 11.

On Monday morning, the uncle of a Congress candidate at Nakashipara area in Nadia district was beaten up allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists as he tried to save his nephew from the attack. He is under treatment at a local hospital with a broken limb.

At Sonamukhi in Bankura district, BJP candidate Dibakar Gharami was severely beaten up by some unknown miscreants. He is under treatment with severe head injuries,

Earlier on Monday, Minakhan in North 24 Parganas district turned into a virtual battlefield following clashes between the Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) activists. The CPI(M ) leadership has accused the ruling party workers

Similar clashes between the Trinamool and CPI(M) were reported from Barsul in East Burdwan district during the nomination period on Monday. Several persons were injured following brick- batting between the two rival groups.

Meanwhile, BJP Lok Sabha MP and actress-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee entered into a heated conversation on Monday with the police after she was stopped from entering the nomination centre at Pandua in Hooghly district.

However, Chatterjee argued her way and finally entered the nomination centre.

In the closing hours of filing nomination on Monday, reports came about the severe clashes between the Trinamool and the All India Secular Front (AISF) supporters. The AISF leadership alleged that four of their candidates were not allowed by the ruling party activists from coming out of the nomination centre after filing their nominations.

20230612-202807