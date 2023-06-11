The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari has accused the district administration of Bankura of flouting the norms prescribed by the State Election Commission as regards to distribution of nomination for the forthcoming polls for the three-tier panchayat system.

Posting a video through his Twitter handle, Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that the block development office at Saltora in Bankura district had allowed a local Trinamool Congress leader to collect nomination papers flouting the commission prescribed norms that not more than four such papers should be given to any person.

“As can be seen in the video, Tapan Chakraborty; TMC Anchal President of Tiluri; Saltora Block; Bankura District is collecting unlimited Nomination Papers & DCRs from the Saltora BDO Office; Bankura District, facilitating “Home Delivery” of the Nomination Papers for the TMC Candidates. On page 13 of the “Handbook for Returning Officers” (Panchayat Election) issued by the West Bengal State Election Commission; it is clearly mentioned that – Not more than 4 Nomination Papers should be given to any person. Why are these rules framed in the first place if they aren’t meant to be followed?,” the leader of the opposition has questioned.

According to him, this special preference has been given to the ruling party in a situation when opposition candidates are managing to reach the BDO Offices for collecting nomination papers, braving the obstacles and hurdles placed by the ruling party goons in connivance with the state and are being made to wait for long hours in queues.

“If they are fortunate, they will be handed over the Nomination Papers & DCRs (Duplicate Carbon Receipt) after a few hours or else they would be informed that it’s past 3pm so no official work would be possible now or there isn’t sufficient documents & they are not prepared to handover any nomination papers to them and would ask the candidates to come again next day,” Adhikari has claimed.

