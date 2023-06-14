Violent clashes over nomination filing for the July 8 panchayat elections in West Bengal continued for the fifth day on Wednesday, with Bhangar and Canning in South 24 Parganas emerging as the epicentres of the violence.

The situation became tense in Bhangar on Wednesday morning following periodic clashes between the Trinamool Congress and the All India Secular Front (AISF) supporters.

Breaching Section 144 of the CrPC in the 1 km radius around the nomination centres, the supporters of the two parties attacked each other with sticks, sharp-edged weapons and crude bombs.

The police resorted to lathi charge and also fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, but had to retreat in many cases in the face of severe brick- batting and charging of crude bombs by the supporters of the two parties.

Even mediapersons were not spared in some cases.

Similarly, in Canning, several incidents of clashes and charging of crude bombs were reported throughout Wednesday. The clashes broke out between the supporters of Trinamool Congress on one side, and AISF and CPI(M) workers on the other. Even firearms were used in Canning in which one individual named Sunil Halder sustained gunshot injuries.

A huge police contingent was rushed to the spot, which brought the situation under control after resorting to lathi charge.

Meanwhile, the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, along with a several BJP supporters staged a protest in front of the State Election Commission office, alleging that their candidates are unable to file nomination because of massive violence unleashed by the ruling party supporters.

