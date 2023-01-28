INDIALIFESTYLE

Bengal PMAY ‘scam’: NHRC seeks clarifications from Bengal chief secretary

NewsWire
0
0

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a letter to West Bengal chief secretary H. K. Dwivedi seeking clarifications on several allegations received by the commission regarding irregularities in the implementation of Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the state.

In the letter, the commission has sought explanations in the matter within the next two weeks.

The NHRC has sent the letter to the state chief secretary based on the complaints received from an independent human rights activist Sangita Chakraborty, who had updated the commission about 500 complaints that names are not being enrolled as beneficiaries under the scheme unless the applicants have association or links with a particular political party.

She claimed that this is the second time that the commission had forwarded the notice to the state government seeking clarifications in the matter since the commission was not satisfied with the earlier reply given by the state government in the matter.

In the last couple of months, a number of central field inspection teams from the Union Ministry of Rural Development have conducted inspections on the implementation of the PMAY schemes in the state.

Meanwhile, the state government has communicated to the Union government that the deadline to complete the construction of 11 lakh houses under PMAY will not be met unless the pending Central dues on this count are cleared.

In the communique, the state government has claimed that it has kept its share of expenditure of Rs 4,800 crore under the scheme and is ready to spend the same on this count as soon as the state gets the Central share Rs 13,000 crore on this count.

20230128-173007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mehrauli murder: Skull parts, more remains of Shraddha recovered from forest,...

    520 ‘land brokers’ arrested in Assam in 24 hours

    Imran Khan in the dock over providing support to US military...

    Madras HC quashes notification banning sale of gutka in TN