The police in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district have started an investigation following a complaint about the illegal encroachment and occupying land owned by the former Indian cricket team captain, Sourav Ganguly.

The complaint has been filed by Ganguly’s personal secretary Tanya Bhattacharya, who claimed that a person named Supriyo Bhowmik, recently tried to encroach and occupy a land registered in the name of the cricket academy of Ganguly in an area under Maheshtala Police Station in South 24 Parganas district.

In the police complaint, Bhattacharya also stated that when being resisted by the security personnel, Bhowmik and some of his associates showered abuses. The accused has also called her up on phone and abused her, Bhattacharya stated in her police complaint.

As per the latest information available, the accused person has been summoned at Maheshtala Police Station and was being questioned.

The accused, according to police sources, has denied the allegation and floated a counter allegation that he was framed for protesting against immoral activities by the security personnel.

