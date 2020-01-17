Bengal Police SI among four held for stealing rifles

Kolkata, Jan 22 (IANS) Four persons, including a police Sub-Inspector, were arrested on Wednesday for stealing rifles from the ‘malkhana’ (room for keeping seized arms and ammunition and other case properties) of Lalgarh police station in West Bengal.

Jhargram Superintendent of Police A.K.B. Rathour said from time to time, licensed firearms were deposited in the malkhana, but on many occasions, the depositors don’t take the firearms back.

“Altogether 19 single barrel rifles were found missing. Four people, including Sub-Inspector Tarapada Tudu, have been arrested. Investigation is on,” said Rathour.

The disappearance of the firearms came to light on Tuesday, following which an FIR was filed.

On investigation, it was found that Tudu was in-charge of the malkhana till his transfer to Jamboni police station this month.

Tudu was interrogated, and arrested after inconsistencies were observed in his statements.

Subsequently, three other people were arrested.

All four were produced at the Jhargram district court, which sent them to police custody for five days.

–IANS

ssp/vd