INDIA

Bengal poll body appoints 2 nodal officers for panchayat elections

NewsWire
0
0

The West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) on Tuesday informed the Calcutta High Court that it has appointed two nodal officers for the panchayat polls scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The two officers are Javed Shamim, the Additional Director General (law & order) of West Bengal Police; and Amitabha Sengupta, a West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS)- cadre official.

The poll body informed the court of the development in the form of an affidavit.

Shamim will play a key role in coordinating with the WBSEC with regards to the deployment of central armed forces personnel for various poll-related duties.

On the other hand, Sengupta will act as a coordinator between the Commission and the state government

On Monday, the WBSEC had informed the court that the Union Home Ministry confirmed sending 485 more companies of central armed forces for the upcoming elections.

With this, the total number of central forces has increased to 822, with 337 companies already deployed.

Despite the confirmation from the Union Ministry, the WBSEC is yet to specify whether it will be able to deploy the central forces personnel at all the election booths.

2023070433721

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tunisia foils 65 illegal immigration attempts

    Vishal’s upcoming film ‘Laththi’ postponed to September 15

    AP transfers Vizag civic body commissioner at SEC’s behest

    Kunal Ghosh’s ‘homosexuality’ jibe at Suvendu Adhikari offends queer activists