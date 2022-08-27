The CBI seems to be tightening its noose around Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, who is already is judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam.

The CBI team probing the 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal on Saturday arrested three Trinamool leaders, all of whom are reportedly close to Mondal. Three others have been summoned at the camp office of CBI in Bolpur for interrogation in the matter.

Till the time of filing of this report, the CBI sleuths did not disclose the identities of the three arrested persons or the three others who have been summoned for questioning. Those arrested will be produced before a district court in Birbhum on Sunday.

CBI sources said that since Saturday morning, the three persons were grilled in connection with the agency’s ongoing probe into a post-poll violence case in Birbhum district.

After discrepancies were noticed during the course of interrogation, the CBI sleuths arrested them on Saturday evening.

To recall, after the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, several complaints of post-poll violence were lodged in different pockets of the state. Separate teams of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited the state, talked to the victims and their families and submitted a report holding several top Trinamool leaders, legislators and even ministers responsible for the violence.

Following the recommendations of the NHRC, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

