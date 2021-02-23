West Bengal Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on February 18, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Chattopadhyay was suffering from mild fever and body ache for the past few days after testing positive with Covid-19. In fact, he himself had tweeted on February 18, saying: “I have tested positive for Covid 19 and presently in home isolation. Anyone in close contact with me in the last seven days, kindly get yourself tested.”

The minister’s son, Sayandeb Chattopadhyay, said that doctors are worried with Sovandeb’s health condition as the veteran Trinamool Congress legislator from Kolkata’s Rashbihari Assembly constituency is 77 years old. His health situation has not improved over the last one week.

“He is feeling extremely week with mild fever and body ache. The doctors advised us to get him admitted to a hospital,” said Sayandeb.

