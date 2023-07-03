Paritosh Mondal, a local youth was killed in a bomb blast on Monday at Harao in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

Initial investigation revealed he was manufacturing crude bombs at an abandoned place at Shalipur area in Howrah. His body has been sent for post-mortem at Basirhat sub- division.

The probe has also revealed that one more person, who was assisting Mondal in the manufacture of crude bombs, has also been severely injured and is currently under treatment at the same hospital.

The police are yet to reveal the identity of the injured person. Political affiliations of the wounded and dead are to surface.

With this fresh casualty the total pre-poll deaths in the last 25 days has risen to 13 since the polling dates for the forthcoming elections for the three- tier panchayat system in West Bengal was announced on June 8.

The maximum casualty has been reported from South 24 Parganas district at four. Area-wise Bhangar in the same district has reported the maximum number of casualties at three.

The incident at Haroa on early Monday morning is the first reported case of casualty from North 24 Parganas district.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose is going to Basanti in South 24 Parganas district to meet the family members of Jiyarul Molla, a youth Trinamool Congress leader who was shot dead on early Sunday morning.

Initial investigation has revealed that the murder of Molla is a fall-out of internal infighting in ruling Trinamool Congress, the reflection of which had been evident in the Canning and Basanti area of South 24 Parganas district since the polling dates were announced.

Opposition parties have expressed apprehension over the situation.

The polling for the three- tier panchayat system in the state is scheduled on July 8 and the counting will be on July 11.

