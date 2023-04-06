The West Bengal Raj Bhavan issued a notification on late Thursday evening, notifying a set of guidelines for Vice Chancellors of state universities as regards to reporting of the essential varsity-related matters to it.

As per the notification, the state universities will have to take the concurrence of the Raj Bhavan in case of any financial related matters.

The Vice Chancellors have also been asked to submit weekly report on the overall functioning of the universities.

As per system followed so far generally the state universities take crucial decisions like appointment-related or financial matters through the state Education Department and the latter sends the matter for the concurrence of the Governor.

However, notification issued on Thursday evening makes it clear that the state universities will have to take the concurrence of the Raj Bhavan on this count in crucial matter like financial decisions.

Welcoming the decision, BJP’s national Vice President Dilip Ghosh said that the notification is a step in the right direction amid several cases of corruption in the state’s education sector.

However, senior Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy said that while it is heartening to note that the Governor is taking interest in the matters of education, it would be better if he maintains a coordination with the state Education Department on this count.

