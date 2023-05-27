INDIA

Bengal Raj Bhavan-State Secretariat row heading to court?

NewsWire
0
0

The Governor House-State Secretariat tiff in West Bengal is now probably heading for a legal encounter as the state education department is consulting its legal brains on how to counter the recent show-cause notice issued by the Governor’s office to vice-chancellors of six state universities.

According to the state education minister Bratya Basu, although the government is keen to have a dialogue with the governor, the latter seems to be keen to take decisions on his own. “As regards the show-cause notices to the vice-chancellors, we will have to see whether he has the authority to issue such notices. We are consulting the legal brains to know first whether such notices are legal or illegal,” he said.

On May 24, the Governor House issued a notice to vice chancellors of six state universities, namely Kazi Nazrul University, Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University, Bidhan Chandra Agricultural University, West Bengal State University, Kalyani University, and The University of Burdwan, for ‘ignoring’ the Governor’s instruction to submit weekly reports on university affairs to the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier on April 4, the Governor’s House had instructed the V-Cs of all state universities to submit a weekly report to the Raj Bhavan, wherein the V-Cs were also asked to take prior concurrence from the Raj Bhavan in all finance-related matters.

However, taking note of the reluctance on the part of the state universities to submit the weekly report, a reminder was sent to the V-Cs on May 22 by the office of the special secretary to the Governor.

After failing to get any response, the Governor’s House has now issued show-cause notice to the VCs of the six state universities.

The Governor, by virtue of his chair, is the chancellor of the state universities. The state government had been opposing the Governor’s decision to seek weekly reports since the beginning. Now with the state government mulling legal options against show- cause notices it seems to have made the Raj Bhavan- State Secretariat relationship murkier.

20230527-131203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    boAt to showcase next-gen hearable products at CES 2023

    CBI files chargesheet against Rana Kapoor in cheating case

    Hackers exploiting SaaS platforms to target Indian BFSI sector

    Ten held for assaulting BJP MLA in K’taka village