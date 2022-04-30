Trinamool Congress leader and panchayat member, Samerndra Goyali, who is the father of Brajagopal Goyali, the prime accused in the rape of a minor girl, who died later Hanskhali in Nadia district of West Bengal earlier this month, tried to destroy evidence to conceal his son’s misdeeds.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the case has told a district court how Samerndra Goyali used his influence as a ruling party leader and panchayat member, to hide his son’s misdeeds.

A CBI official involved in the probe, said on the condition of anonymity, that in the face of questioning, Goyali, who is currently in the central probe agency custody, has confessed about his involvement after the gang-rape of the 14-year-old minor girl rape took place on April 4.

“His associates even went to the house of the victims and threatened the family members of dire consequences if they disclose anything. After the victim died, Samerndra Goyali took initiative that the body be cremated without any delay at a local crematorium and that too without presenting any death certificate from any doctor,” the CBI official said.

When he was presented at a district court on Saturday, the media persons questioned Samerndra Goyali about his involvement in the matter.

“I will not say anything today. Whatever, I have to say I will say only on or after May 3,” Goyali said.

There had been controversies over the rape of this minor girls after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a love-angle twist to the incident.

Her comments on this count attracted strong criticism from different circles.

There was a plea at the Calcutta High Court demanding CBI enquiry in the matter. After the Calcutta Court ordered CBI enquiry, the central agency sleuths registered a case on April 13.

A total of five arrests have taken place so far in this case which include the prime accused Brajagopal Goyali and his father Samarendra Goyali.

20220430-194610