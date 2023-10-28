Bengal ration distribution scam: Seized maroon diary led ED to minister Jyotipriya Mallick

A maroon diary seized from the possession of one of the close associates of West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick gave the investigating Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials crucial clues about his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution case.

‘Balu’— the minister’s nickname on the cover of the diary caught the probe officials’ attention.

According to sources, the diary contained date-wise transactions relating to the ration distribution case and the names of different beneficiaries in the matter.

However, during the course of questioning before his arrest on early Friday morning, Mallick was initially inconsistent and even went to a total non-cooperation mode when quizzed about the contents of the diary.

A special court in Kolkata on Friday first remanded Mallick to ED custody till November 6.

As Mallick became unconscious within the court after hearing the verdict, he had to be shifted to a private hospital. Thereafter the judge of the special court partially revised his previous order and said that a 10-day ED custody of the minister will begin only after he is released from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the central agency has decided that as soon as Mallick becomes slightly stable, he will be shifted to the defence-run Command Hospital in South Kolkata.

As per latest information available there is not much criticality in the minister’s medical conditions.

Now, a skyrocketing increase in the bank balance of the minister’s wife has also come under the ED scanner.

ED counsel Phiroze Edulji informed the court on Friday that as per the affidavit given by Mallick with his nomination for the 2016 state Assembly elections, the total balance in the bank account of his wife was Rs 45,000 crore.

However, the ED counsel added that within just an year an hefty amount of Rs 6 crore was transferred to the same bank account of her’s.

The probe officials are currently trying to track the sources of such huge funds deposited in that bank account within such a short period.

