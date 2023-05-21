After interrogating Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for a marathon nine hours and 20 minutes on Saturday in connection with the school recruitment case in West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths are now planning to grill expelled party leader, Kuntal Ghosh, who is also an accused in the case.

Ghosh is currently in judicial custody at Presidency Central Correctional Home in south Kolkata after being arrested by the sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the school recruitment case, in January this year.

Sources said that the CBI sleuths probing the matter will go the correctional home and question him there. The basis of the questioning will be what the central agency sleuths noted during the course of interrogation of Banerjee on Saturday. However, Banerjee himself had described the “outcome” of the marathon investigation as a “big zero”.

Banerjee’s name surfaced in the matter after Ghosh wrote letters to a local police station as well as to the judge of a lower court accusing central agencies of putting pressure on him to name Banerjee in the school recruitment case.

Last Thursday, Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha gave go-ahead to central agencies to question Banerjee and Ghosh in the matter. She also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakhs each on Banerjee and Ghosh.

Meanwhile, Banerjee has filed a special leave petition at the Supreme Court challenging the order of Justice Sinha’s bench. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

