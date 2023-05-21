INDIA

Bengal recruitment case: CBI to now question Kuntal Ghosh in prison

NewsWire
0
0

After interrogating Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for a marathon nine hours and 20 minutes on Saturday in connection with the school recruitment case in West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths are now planning to grill expelled party leader, Kuntal Ghosh, who is also an accused in the case.

Ghosh is currently in judicial custody at Presidency Central Correctional Home in south Kolkata after being arrested by the sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the school recruitment case, in January this year.

Sources said that the CBI sleuths probing the matter will go the correctional home and question him there. The basis of the questioning will be what the central agency sleuths noted during the course of interrogation of Banerjee on Saturday. However, Banerjee himself had described the “outcome” of the marathon investigation as a “big zero”.

Banerjee’s name surfaced in the matter after Ghosh wrote letters to a local police station as well as to the judge of a lower court accusing central agencies of putting pressure on him to name Banerjee in the school recruitment case.

Last Thursday, Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha gave go-ahead to central agencies to question Banerjee and Ghosh in the matter. She also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakhs each on Banerjee and Ghosh.

Meanwhile, Banerjee has filed a special leave petition at the Supreme Court challenging the order of Justice Sinha’s bench. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

20230521-191203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Politicians slam Maharashtra governor for comments on Shivaji’s guru

    Privacy issue taken care of in Digi Yatra, says Scindia

    Cong calls meeting of office bearers ahead of Aug 28 rally

    Swiggy partners apna to create 10K jobs for Instamart this year