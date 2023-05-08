The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday submitted a fresh charge sheet in the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in state-run schools of West Bengal.

In the fresh charge sheet running 113 pages, the central agency has named real-estate promoter Ayan Sil and expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Bandopadhyay as accused in the alleged scam. The charge sheet has been filed before a special PMLA court in Kolkata.

In the charge sheet, the ED has named a total of 34 witnesses.

While Bandopadhyay was arrested on March 10, Sil was arrested 10 days later on March 20. Source said that in the charge sheet, both Sil and Bandopadhyay have been described as the bridge between the masterminds of the scam and the candidates who paid money for recruitment.

In the charge sheet, sources said, the details of property and assets of the two accused have been mentioned. The ED has also mentioned that besides documents related to the alleged recruitment scam in schools, it also procured documents relating to similar scams in different municipalities of the state.

The charge sheet, the source added, also mentions the details of ED’s findings from the different documents seized from the residences of Sil and Bandyopadhyay.

20230508-193404