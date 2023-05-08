INDIA

Bengal recruitment case: ED charge sheet names Ayan Sil, Santanu Bandopadhyay

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday submitted a fresh charge sheet in the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in state-run schools of West Bengal.

In the fresh charge sheet running 113 pages, the central agency has named real-estate promoter Ayan Sil and expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Bandopadhyay as accused in the alleged scam. The charge sheet has been filed before a special PMLA court in Kolkata.

In the charge sheet, the ED has named a total of 34 witnesses.

While Bandopadhyay was arrested on March 10, Sil was arrested 10 days later on March 20. Source said that in the charge sheet, both Sil and Bandopadhyay have been described as the bridge between the masterminds of the scam and the candidates who paid money for recruitment.

In the charge sheet, sources said, the details of property and assets of the two accused have been mentioned. The ED has also mentioned that besides documents related to the alleged recruitment scam in schools, it also procured documents relating to similar scams in different municipalities of the state.

The charge sheet, the source added, also mentions the details of ED’s findings from the different documents seized from the residences of Sil and Bandyopadhyay.

20230508-193404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cinema-goers burst firecrackers in theatres to celebrate SRK’s ‘Pathaan’

    CBI arrest 7 in West Bengal post-poll violence case

    My childhood dream was to play for West Indies; Lara, Walsh,...

    Delhi court upholds 6-month jail term of man for causing injury...