INDIA

Bengal recruitment case: Partha Chatterjee’s judicial custody extended till June 30

A special PMLA court here on Monday extended the judicial custody of former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee till June 30 in connection with the alleged multi-crore school recruitment scam in West Bengal.

A similar extension of judicial custody was also ordered for the former President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE), Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

While coming to the court on Monday, Chatterjee virtually broke down in front of the mediapersons after the latter questioned him on the interrogation of Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same case.

“Please speak about people like me who are behind the bars for over 300 days without proper trial,” Chatterjee told mediapersons.

On Monday, Kalyanmoy Ganguly made an appeal for release on parole for six hours on May 24 so that he could attend the first birthday function of his granddaughter. The judge of the special court advised him to submit an application on this count to the superintendent of the correctional home where he is housed now.

