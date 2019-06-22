Bengal rolls out free crop insurance scheme for farmers

Kolkata, June 28 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Friday said it has rolled out a crop insurance scheme, in collaboration with the Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC), for the 2019 ‘kharif’ season to protect farmers from natural disasters, and to ensure a steady income in case of unstable market prices.

The crop insurance scheme would be “free of cost for the farmers” as the government would pay the entire premium and the insurable crops are Aman and Aus paddy, jute and maize.

The scheme, called Bangla Shashya Bima (BSB), is applicable for farmers in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, East and West Burdwan, East and West Medinipur, Malda, Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Birbhum, Purulia, South Dinajpur, North and South 24 Parganas.

The insurance scheme would cover any losses suffered during planting, cultivation and during the period post-cutting when crops are lying in the field, and for adverse weather situations.

