Bengal Safari Park to get blackbuck, hog deer, one-horned rhino

The popular Bengal Safari Park at Siliguri in Darjeeling district of West Bengal will soon have an additional one-horned rhino, blackbuck and hog deer as its added attraction.

“The process has already started to add these species to the safari park spread over 700 acres of land. While the common purpose is to add an attraction for the visitors, there is another purpose for getting the additional one-horned rhino,” a Forest Department official said.

“Currently, there is just a single male one-horned rhino at Bengal Safari Park. It was rescued in an injured condition at the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary area, treated and sheltered at the safari park. However, certain changes in its behaviour have been noticed. It is evident that he is disturbed by the absence of a companion. So the process of finding its female partner has started. At the same time, the process has started to bring blackbuck and hog deer there,” another Forest Department official said.

He also said that discussions had already been held with the authorities of Tata Steel Zoological Park at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand to bring three pairs of blackbuck from them.

The Bengal Safari Park authorities also plan to bring four pairs of hog deer.

20230204-205805

