Trinamool Youth Congress president and Bengali actor Saayoni Ghosh has come under furious criticism by opposition leaders for skipping her second interrogation by Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Wednesday morning in connection with the multi-crore school recruitment case in West Bengal.

The opposition leaders are viewing it as a U-turn from her earlier commitments to extend full cooperation in the matter.

Although the state Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh informed that the actress-turned-politician had communicated about her inability to turn up for questioning to the central agency, there had not been any official confirmation from the central agency about the receipt of this communique.

It is learnt that Ghosh had left her residence early this morning and till the report was filed there was no information about her whereabouts.

According to senior CPI(M) leader and former party MLA Tanmay Bhattacharya, “But she skipped her second meeting on Wednesday morning. Another thing is that she herself did not announce her decision to skip the interrogation and instead fielded Kunal Ghosh to do that,” he said.

BJP’s state spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said that her pre-engagements for participating in the campaign programme cannot be an excuse for skipping the interrogation session.

“Nowhere was it said as yet that she is an accused in the school recruitment case. The central agency is questioning a number of people for cross checking information available in the case. If anyone claims to be innocent he or she should face the questioning without any fear,” he said.

In a video message through which Kunal Ghosh announced about Ghosh’s absence from the questioning session on Wednesday morning, the party’s state spokesman questioned the timing of such summons by the ED sleuths when the full- fledged campaigning for the rural civic body polls are on.

“Earlier our party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was summoned when he was busy with his mass- outreach programme,” Kunal Ghosh said.

