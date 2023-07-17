INDIA

Bengal school job scam: ED to present charge sheet against Bhadra by July 29

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths probing the multi-crore school recruitment case in West Bengal will present its charge sheet naming one of the principal accused, Sujay Krishna Bhadra a.k.a. Kalighater Kaku (uncle of Kalighat) by July 29 at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) here.

Sources said that in the charge sheet, the central agency will give details of properties and assets registered in the name of Bhadra, his family members and close associates besides particularising how disproportionate these assets were to his income.

In the charge sheet, sources said, the ED will also provide details of the assets and property worth Rs 126.70 crore in relation to the school recovery scam, including the latest attachment of assets and property worth Rs 15 crore registered in the names of three accused in the case, namely Kuntal Ghosh, Santanu Bandopadhyay and Ayan Sil.

While Ghosh and Bandopadhyay are expelled youth Trinamool Congress leaders, Sil is a private rail estate promoter. All three of them are in judicial custody.

Besides the school recruitment case, the ED sleuths have also got solid evidence against Sil about his alleged involvement in the multi-crore municipalities recruitment case

To recall, Justice Amrita Sinha of the Calcutta High Court, in whose bench the school recruitment case is being heard, last week observed that unless the main brain behind the school recruitment case in West Bengal is identified, investigation to any extent will never be fruitful. “Nothing will be achieved unless the main brain is identified,” she said.

The sleuths of ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had recently submitted their respective progress reports on investigation to Justice Sinha’s bench. Giving her observation on the investigation reports, Justice Sinha said that the preliminary findings are quite serious in nature and there is a possibility of involvement of multiple brains behind the alleged scam. “But at the same time, the investigation process cannot continue for an indefinite period,” she observed.

She had also asked the CBI and ED to submit their detailed investigation reports by the end of next month.

2023071740410

