INDIA

Bengal school jobs scam: Prime accused Sujay Bhadra admitted to hospital

NewsWire
0
0

Sujay Krishna Bhadra, the prime accused in the alleged multi-crore school recruitment scam in West Bengal, was admitted to the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital here after after he fell ‘critically’ on Monday.

Bhadra was recently released on parole to perform the last rites of his wife. He returned to the Presidency Jail on Monday after the completion of his parole period.

However, sources said that since Monday afternoon, he started vomiting. The prison doctor examined him and found that his blood pressure had shot up. Later, a decision was taken to shift him to the SSKM Medical College & Hospital for further treatment.

An official of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had constantly escorted Bhadra during this release period on parole.

The ED is supposed to present its charge sheet naming Bhadra by July 29 at a special PMLA court here.Sources said that in the charge sheet, the central agency will provide the details of the properties and assets registered in the name of Bhadra, his family members and close associates, besides detailing how disproportionate these assets are to his income.

In the charge sheet, the sources said, ED will also provide the details of the assets and properties worth Rs 126.70 crore in relation to the school recruitment scam, including the latest attachment of assets and properties worth Rs 15 crore registered in the names three accused — Kuntal Ghosh, Santanu Bandopadhyay and Ayan Sil.

2023071740685

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel launches short-warning service for extreme weather events

    Delhi Health Minister holds meetings with officials to prevent dengue, malaria

    Ex-officer not guilty over 2018 US school shooting response

    Man stabbed to death in Delhi for refusing to share beedi