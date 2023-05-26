INDIA

Bengal school recruitment case: ED summons Trinamool Congress confidant having links with questionable entities

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths, probing the multi-crore school recruitment case in West Bengal, have now summoned Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a close confidant of the top leadership of Trinamool Congress at its Central Government Office (CGO) complex here on May 30.

Sources said that Bhadra will be asked about a couple of questionable entities with whom he had been associated for a long time.

Two other persons have also been summoned by the ED in this matter. One of them is Gyanananda Samanta, a Trinamool Congress Zilla Parishad member in South 24 Parganas district while another is Rahul Bera, a civic volunteer by profession.

On May 20, the ED had conducted raids at Bhadra’s residence in Behala. The raids were carried out on the same day when CBI sleuths had questioned Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the case.

Earlier, the CBI had also raided Bhadra’s residence during which they seized some documents and cash.

The ED sleuths have accessed certain clues from the two mobile phones of Bhadra that were seized.

The sources said Bhadra will also be questioned on Tuesday about these clues available from his mobile phone.

Bhadra’s name had surfaced after Gopal Dalpati, a suspect in the case, named him during central agency’s interrogations.

Dalpati told the sleuths that an accused in the recruitment case and expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, used to hand over a portion of the scam proceeds collected by him to Bhadra, whom Ghosh used to address as ‘Kalighater Kaku’ (uncle of Kalighat).

As per Dalpati’s versions, Ghosh claimed that Bhadra was his main link with the top leadership of the state’s ruling party.

