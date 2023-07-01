The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh for second round of questioning in the multi-crore school recruitment case in West Bengal.

On Friday, the actress-turned-politician faced a marathon 11-hour questioning at the Salt Lake office of the central agency in connection with the education scam.

According to the agency sources, though during the questioning on Friday from 12 p.m to 11 p.m., there was no visible attempt by Ghosh to dodge or avoid the questions, on several occasions she had given a number of contradictory answers. Hence, she has been summoned again on July 5 for clarifications on areas of contradictions in the statements.

After Ghosh left, the ED office gave an indication that she might be summoned again soon for another round of questions.

“I have extended 100 per cent cooperation. They asked for some documents which I have already submitted. If they call me again I will appear. If necessary I will stay here for 24 hours and cooperate,” Ghosh said.

Sources said that she had been questioned on the basis of her WhatsApp chat messages with an accused in the school recruitment case and expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody in relation to his alleged involvement with the scam.

The actress-turned-politician was also questioned on some banking transactions between her and Kuntal Ghosh relating to some purchase of property, which has recently surfaced during the course of investigation.

She had been asked to appear at the ED office on Friday with all related documents like details of the bank statements, income tax returns files for the last few years as well her property and asset details.

2023070132149