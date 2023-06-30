Uncertainty looms over the appearance of actress-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress’ state youth wing president Sayani Ghosh at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in the Bengal school recruitment case on Friday.

The probe agency had served a notice to Ghosh on June 27 asking her to be present at the ED’s Salt Lake office on June 30 at 11.30 a.m.

However, till the filing of the report, the ED had not received any communique from Ghosh on whether she would be appearing or would seek some more time to be present for interrogation.

In fact, since the news of ED’s interrogation notice to Ghosh surfaced, the actress-turned-politician kept herself incommunicado from the media and even from the leadership of Trinamool Congress.

Sources said that a team of the interrogation officials of central agency is ready with a four-page questionnaire. Even a contingent of local Bidhannagar Police Station too have cordoned off the entrance of the ED office at central government office (CGO) complex which houses the ED office at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

Ghosh has been summoned along with all related documents like details of the bank accounts as well her property and asset details.

BJP’s state president in West Bengal and the party Lok Sabha member Sukanta Majumdar has ridiculed Ghosh for going incommunicado.

“Probably a new movie titled ‘Sayani Ghosh Missing Mystery’ will be released soon,” Majumdar told newspersons.

The notice to Ghosh was issued after two clues came to notice of ED sleuths. The first was recovery of some WhatsApp chats exchanged between her and expelled youth Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody because of his alleged involvement in the case.

Secondly, some banking transactions between Saayoni Ghosh and Kuntal Ghosh relating to some purchase of property.

The WhatsApp chat history has been recovered from the mobile phone of Kuntal Ghosh.

2023063031638