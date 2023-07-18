Hospitalisation of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, the prime accuded in the multi-crore school recruitment scam in West Bengal, has delayed a procedure to conduct his voice sample test by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On July 15, a special court in Kolkata had permitted the central agency to conduct the test.

At the time, Bhadra was released on parole to perform the last rituals of his late wife, Bani.

The court had directed the ED sleuths conduct the voice sample test within three days after he returned to judicial custody on Monday.

Soon afterhe returned to the Presidency Central Correctional Home in Kolkata on Monday, Bhadra started vomiting profuselyafter which he was referred to the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital in South Kolkata for further treatment.

He is currently admitted at the emergency observation ward of the hospital.

Initial medical investigation has suggested he had fallen sick primarily because of dehydration and blood pressure related complications, with no evidence of any serious cardiac problem.

The ED is slated to present its charge sheet naming Bhadra by July 29 at a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata.

Sources said that in the charge sheet, the central agency will present details of properties and assets registered in the name of Bhadra, his family members and close associates besides particularizing how disproportionate these assets were to his income.

The ED will also provide details of the assets and property worth Rs 126.70 crore in relation to the scam, including the latest attachment of assets and property worth Rs 15 crore registered in the names three accused in the case namely Kuntal Ghosh, Santanu Bandopadhyay and Ayan Sil.

