West Bengal secretariat of Nabanna has forwarded names of three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to the Raj Bhavan as a replacement of Nandini Chakroborty, who was removed as the principal secretary to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose.

The names of which have been forwarded to the office of the governor by the state personnel & administrative reforms department are that of Atri Bhattacharya (state Sundarban affairs department secretary), Barun Kumar Roy (labour department secretary) and Ajit Ranjan Bardhan (state north Bengal department secretary).

As per protocol, the Governor House can either pick up one or reject all the three and ask for alternative names. In case of the second option, the Governor House can also give its own suggestion as the choice for the post.

Recently, the Governor House asked the replacement of the erstwhile Principal Secretary to the governor Nandini Chakroborty. It had also complained against Chakroborty of misleading the state secretariat about the functioning of the Governor House.

After initial hesitations the state personnel & administrative reforms department, on February 15, had, though ordered for Chakroborty’s transfer, not named her replacement. Chakroborty is currently the state tourism department secretary.

The fiasco over the replacement of the principal secretary to the Governor House was perceived by many as the beginning of fresh Governor House- State Secretariat tussle.

Now, it is to be seen whether the Governor House accepts any of the three names suggested by the state secretariat or the matter rolls further.

