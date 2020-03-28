Bengal set to requisition private hospitals to tackle Covid-19

Kolkata, March 30 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Monday said it has decided to set up one nodal hospital in each of the 22 districts and also requisition private health facilities for treatment of Covid-19 patients

“We will set up one nodal hospital in each of the 22 districts,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said after a review meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna.

The ID Hospital, Beliaghata, is already functioning as the nodal hospital in the state’s capital and 23rd district – Kolkata.

An official said requisitioning of hospitals includes requisitioning the infrastructure, human resource, doctors and nurses.

“It cannot be that we requisition private hospitals, and the staff choose to vacate.”

Banerjee said the requisitioned hospitals would be drafted within the government set up. “They will get all advantages of our set up. If need be, the government doctors and other health workers will be sent there. They will work together with the doctors and staff of the private hospital.”

Till date, 22 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus infection in the state. Twenty of them are under treatment in various hospitals, while two have died.

