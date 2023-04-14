INDIA

Bengal Speaker reminds judiciary its limits without naming Justice Gangopadhyay

NewsWire
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay on Friday reminded the judiciary of its limits.

After attending an event to mark the 132nd birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar in the Assembly premises, Bandopadhyay said that if the judiciary considers itself as supreme in every matter, it is not a good signal for democracy.

“Everyone has a specific sphere of operation. The administration should perform administrative duties, and the judiciary should perform its related duties. The judiciary should allow the state government to perform independently,” the Speaker said.

His observations came just a day after Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay gave permission to the CBI and the ED to question Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over the allegations levelled by expelled youth Trinamool leader Kuntal Ghosh that the central agencies are putting pressure on him to name Banerjee in the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal.

In fact, Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh had also launched a scathing attack against Justice Gangopadhyay following the latter’s observations in the court on Thursday.

However, unlike Ghosh, Bandopadhyay did not take the name of Justice Gangopadhyay. When specifically asked by mediapersons the reason for his observations about the judiciary, the Speaker said that instances of judicial interference have become quite common in recent days.

“If someone feels he can summon anyone, tomorrow he might feel like summoning the Assembly speaker. But that will not be desirable. He should understand that no such message should go out that the court is getting biased at any point,” Bandopadhyay said.

20230414-201804

