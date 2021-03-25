The NIA on Thursday said that it has carried out searches at three locations in West Bengal and neighboring Jharkhand in connection with its probe into the blast at the Bengal’s Nimtita railway station in which a state minister was injured along with over two dozen others.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson here said that the anti-terror probe agency carried out searches at three locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand on Wednesday – at the premises of Biyon Sk. and Mohammudin Sk. aka Mohan Kasai in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and at the premises of accused Shahidul Islam at Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum.

The official said that the agency has seized several incriminating documents and electronic items.

The NIA has taken over the probe of the February 17 bomb blast at Nimtita railway station on March 2.

The case was initially registered at the Azimganj GRPS in Murshidabad after the incident that resulted in grevious injury to 27 persons including state Minister Jakir Hossain.

–IANS

aks/vd