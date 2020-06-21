Bengal stumpers attend wicketkeeping webinar with Deep Dasgupta

Kolkata, June 21 (IANS) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Sunday hosted a wicketkeeping webinar under the guidance of former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta for the senior women’s Bengal stumpers.

“Wicket-keeping is one of the most physically demanding skills and needs fitness of body and mind. The webinar of the senior Bengal women’s team was organised under the guidance of Deep Dasgupta today for the players to stay focussed as they get ready to slowly get back to action. It was a session filled with positivity and energy,” said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

Snior women team players Richa Ghosh, Parna Paul, Aparna Mondal and Sanstitha Biswas participated in the webinar along with head coach Shib Sankar Pal and batting coach Charanjit Singh.

Later, Dasgupta, sharing his experience, told CAB Media: “It had more to do with mentally being strong, focused and how to stay positive with cricketing issues. Staying positive now matters the most and it will have a positive effect when they get back to the ground. Also what to keep in mind during their drills and they asked questions too.”

The session was mostly about keeping the right mindset during keeping, how to keep the morale high during crisis, moving on from past mistakes to game changing efforts and many more.

“It was a good session. They got a moral boost and I think these sessions will help them bring in more confidence when they play again. They are being in touch with cricket regularly and when the girls will practice again Deep will be present for some classes,” said coach Pal.

Richa, who was part of India’s T20 World Cup squad earlier this year, said: “It was a very useful session and taught us how to stay positive in a game even if you make a mistake. We asked questions to Deep sir and he answered them, talking about his experience.”

–IANS

