Bengal T20 Challenge: Sumanta leads Customs to victory

Calcutta Customs captain Sumanta Gupta led from the front and helped his side defeat table toppers Town Club by six wickets to return to winning ways in the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge being played at the Eden Gardens.

Town’s decision to bat first on Wednesday evening backfired as Customs bowlers did well to restrict them for a paltry 110/6 in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

Kazi Junaid Saifi scored 40 off 42 balls along with Sudip Gharami’s 42-ball 37 but their slow innings caused the damage that was hard to rectify in the last few overs as Ravikant Singh, Abhilash Semiwal bagged two wickets apiece to keep things tight for them.

Customs spinners Bapi Manna, Shreyan Chakroborty bagged one wicket each.

During their chase, Customs lost three wickets for 41 runs to come under a little bit of pressure before Sumanta came to save the day for his team and stayed unbeaten on 49 to help the side achieve the target with more than two overs to spare.

“Winning this game was very important for us as we lost last two games. We played team game, excelled in every department and I am very happy about that. Personally I needed to score for the team also,” said the Customs skipper after the match.

Customs are now placed at the third spot in the table with 12 points from six matches while Town are at the top with 20 from seven matches.

