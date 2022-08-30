INDIA

Bengal teacher recruitment scam: All appointments through TET since 2011 under ED scanner

All the primary teachers’ recruitments in West Bengal done by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), through teacher eligibility test (TET) since 2011, are under the scanner of the central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had sought the documents of all the recruitments done through TET since 2011 from the WBBPE. ED sources said that the documents has been sought from the joint director level officer of the agency. Accordingly, the WBBPE has sought these details from the different district primary education councils and asked them to send the files in this matter latest by September 1.

ED sources said that their sleuths will examine each file of recruitment done through TET since 2011 and identify whether there had been irregularities in the appointments made.

Already the CBI and the ED are conducting parallel probes in the matter following a directive of the Calcutta High Court’s single- judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. He also ordered the immediate removal of the Trinamool Congress legislator, Manik Bhattacharya from the chair of WBBPE President.

