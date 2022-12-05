A total of 21,000 candidates were recruited illegally in all categories of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and more than 9,000 optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets were tampered with, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s Deputy Inspector General and the newly-appointed Chief of the Special investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal, Ashwin Senvi told Calcutta High Court on Monday.

He also informed the court that starting from the main panel of recruitment to waiting lists, evidence of corruption had been everywhere.

He also said that in November 2021, the investigation began on the basis of allegations of rank-jumping.

“But with the recovery of hard-discs, the issue of tampering with the OMR sheets has come to the forefront,” Senvi added.

Reacting to the submission from the SIT Chief, Justice Biswajit Basu told him that the court is ready to extend all cooperation to him to go to the end of the investigation in the matter.

“Whatever help you need, just inform the court, which is ready to extend all possible cooperation. There is a need to reach the end in the probe on this issue of corruption. None of those who are involved in such corrupt practices should be spared,” Justice Basu said.

He also added that the probe into this issue of corruption has gone a long way and now it seems that it is nearing its achieved target.

“The eligible candidates who were illegally denied appointments are eagerly waiting for actions on part of WBSSC and CBI. They want appointment letters,” Justice Basu observed.

In November, Senvi, a 2006-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Haryana cadre took over as the Head of the SIT, probing the teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal, following an order of Calcutta High Court’s bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

At the same time, Justice Gangopadhyay also revamped the SIT constituted for that purpose replacing some officers as well increasing the staff strength of the team.

Earlier Justice Gangopadhyay also expressed displeasure over the performance of certain members of the SIT.

