INDIALIFESTYLE

Bengal teachers recruitment scam: CBI makes two more arrests

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal, on Sunday arrested Trinamool Congress legislator Manik Bhattacharya’s close aide and the president of All Bengal Teachers’ Training Achievers’ Association, Tapas Mandal, for his alleged involvement in the scam.

Niladri Ghosh, an ‘agent’ in the scam, was also arrested by the CBI on Sunday.

In fact, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe into the matter, had arrested the secretary of the Trinamool Congress youth wing in West Bengal — Kuntal Ghosh, on the basis of Tapas Mandal’s statements.

Manik Bhattacharya, who is the former president of (West Bengal Board of Primary Education WBBPE) is already in judicial custody in connection with the scam.

It was learnt that Mondal was summoned to CBI’s Nizam police station in central Kolkata on Sunday. After questioning him for three hours, he was arrested.

Interacting with the media persons while the CBI sleuths were taking him to a hospital for a medical check-up, Mondal said he did not find any reason behind his arrest.

“I was thoroughly cooperating with both the CBI and ED in the course of the investigation. Still, I have been arrested,” he said.

20230219-194203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    6 Shaurya Chakra to Indian Army bravehearts for counter terror ops...

    Monish Gujral’s ‘On the Pickle Trail’ takes you on a global...

    NIA court to deliver quantum of sentence for Yasin Malik today

    Lightning strikes kill 16 people in MP in last 3 days