INDIA

Bengal to amend law to prevent land for industry lying unused indefinitely

NewsWire
0
0

To discourage the tendency of keeping land granted for setting up industries unused for an indefinite period, the West Bengal government will be amending the state’s existing land holding rules.

Under the amended rule, the state government will have the power to take back land granted for industry in case the land recipient keeps the land used for an indefinite period without citing genuine reasons for doing so. A decision on this count was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet at the state Secretariat ‘Nabanna’ here on Wednesday.

Sources said that industrialists taking land on a 99-year lease for setting up industries have to pay a price which is much lower than the existing market rate.

“However, even after taking that land on a 99-year lease, many industrialists keep that land unused without setting up any industry. Once the land holding rules are amended, the state government will have the authority to convert that 99-year lease land into owned for freehold land. Then the industrialist concerned will have to either purchase that entire unused land at the existing market rate or return that unused land to the state government,” a member of the state cabinet said.

In case, he added, the industrialist concerned returns that leased land to the state government, the latter will be able to allot that land to any other industrial house. “If the industrialist concerned decides to purchase that entire land at existing market rate, it will add to the state government exchequer,” he said.

At the same time, sources from the cabinet said, a decision to award the industrialists or businessman completing their projects in time, was also taken at the meeting of the state cabinet on Wednesday.

20230111-200004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prices of wheat and atta continue to soar amid govt’s price...

    Delhi reports 44 new Covid cases; no death

    Covid rebounds, affects children in China as vaccines turn ineffective

    Deploy additional forces in Tripura for free, fair municipal polls: SC...