Bengal to release redefined containment zone list

Kolkata, July 8 (IANS) The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government will issue a fresh list of containment zones across the state later on Wednesday.

Sources said no business activities would be allowed in the containment zones so that the spike of fresh Covid-19 cases can be tackled. All government and non-government offices would also remain closed. There will be strict restrictions on public movements in all market areas that will fall under the redefined containment zones or isolation units.

According to sources in the state secretariat Nabanno, the district-wise list of redefined containment zones will be uploaded on the official website of the state government ‘Egiye Bangla’.

Sources said there will be at least 33 containment zones in Kolkata in the new list, up by 15.

Similarly, Kolkata’s adjoining North 24-Parganas district will altogether have 219 containment zones, South 24-Parganas 155, Howrah 146 and 27 in Hooghly district.

Earlier, the state government decided to impose complete lockdown in all the designated Covid-19 containment zones across the state from July 9. The new restrictions will be imposed in all the containment zones from 5 p.m. on Thursday.

–IANS

sbn/in