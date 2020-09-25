Bengal transport minister Subhendu Adhikari tests Covid +ve

Kolkata, Sep 25 (IANS) West Bengal Transport Minister Subhendu Adhikari tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, sources said. His mother was also Covid positive and admitted to a hospital in Kolkata.

Adhikari had developed Covid symptoms a few days back with fever and underwent a Corona test. The test report came on Thursday.

Sources said that the West Bengal minister has already gone for self isolation and quarantined himself in a guest house.

Earlier, state fire brigade minister Sujit Bose, food minister Jyotipriyo Mallick and animal husbandry minister Swapan Debnath were also tested positive for Covid-19. They all have recovered now.

