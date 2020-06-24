Bengal Trinamool MLA dies a month after testing positive for Covid (Ld)

Kolkata, June 24 (IANS) West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress legislator Tamonash Ghosh died on Wednesday, sources said, adding that the 60-year-old legislator from South 24-Parganas district suffered a multi-organ failure and a cardiac attack early on Wednesday.

Ghosh tested Covid-19 positive in May. He was admitted in a hospital ever since, the sources added. His condition was critical since past three days.

A resident of Kalighat here, Ghosh was a legislator of the adjoining district’s Falta seat.

He was hospitalised on May 22 and tested Covid-19 positive on the very next day. He was admitted in a city-based hospital immediately, sources said.

“Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta and party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years. He was dedicated to the cause of the people and party. He contributed much through his social work,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Banerjee said: “He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well wishers.”

–IANS

sbn/in