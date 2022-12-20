A woman in West Bengal’s Bangaon committed suicide late on Monday after being raped by a self-styled godman who assured her of settling her domestic issues using black magic.

Based on the FIR filed by her family members as well as a suicide note recovered from near her hanging body, the police on Tuesday arrested the Sukumar Das, the self-styled godman, and his assistant, Jaideb Das.

As per the complaint filed by the elder brother of the deceased homemaker, ever since she got married a few years back, her relationship with her husband was quite bitter with both getting into frequent quarrels.

According to the complaint, a few months back, the quarrel took a serious turn following which she returned to her parents from her in-law’s place. She then noticed an advertisement by Sukumar Das claiming to solve domestic problems, especially marital tiffs, using black magic.

As per her suicide note, desperate to solve her domestic problems, she contacted Das. Thereafter she got trapped by the self-styled godman and his assistant, who both raped her multiple times, the deceased mentioned in her suicide note.

She also mentioned that although she was unable to reveal the trauma that she went through because of social stigma, the mental pressure on her became unbearable and hence she decided to take the extreme step.

20221220-211803