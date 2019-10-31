Bengal women’s team selectors stable, one may need surgery

Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) Three Bengal women’s team selectors and their driver met with an accident on Sunday when they were going for a selection trial of the U-23 team.

The hospital where they were admitted said in a statement that while their conditions were stable, the driver and one of the selectors may require surgery.

“All the patients have sustained multiple injuries. Two of them will have to undergo surgery for facial injuries and fractured long bones. The injured are being closely monitored and appropriate treatment is being given,” the hospital said.

Chandana Mukherjee, Purnima Chowdhury and Shyama Dey were travelling to Suri in Birbhum district to attend the selection trial for the upcoming women’s U-23 T20 trophy when their car met with an accident in Shaktigarh area.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Diana Edulji has thanked the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for taking prompt action.

“I had a word with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and he said the CAB is looking into the matter to ensure that the selectors are taken good care of. The prompt action from the association was a must,” she told IANS.

–IANS

