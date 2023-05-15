A youth in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas committed suicide early on Monday while on a WhatsApp video call with his fiance, police said.

The deceased youth has been identified as Akash Naskar, 21, a second year student of the local Vidyanagar College in Bishnupur. His family members and friends have informed the police that the reason of his suicide was because of his recent misunderstanding with his fiance.

His family members heard Naskar chatting with his fiance on Sunday night. Early Monday morning, as no sound was coming from his room, the family members broke open the door of the room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

Local police first took his body to the Amtala Police Station and on Tuesday, his body will be sent to Kolkata for post-mortem examinations.

