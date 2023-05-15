INDIA

Bengal youth commits suicide while on video call with his girlfriend

NewsWire
0
0

A youth in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas committed suicide early on Monday while on a WhatsApp video call with his fiance, police said.

The deceased youth has been identified as Akash Naskar, 21, a second year student of the local Vidyanagar College in Bishnupur. His family members and friends have informed the police that the reason of his suicide was because of his recent misunderstanding with his fiance.

His family members heard Naskar chatting with his fiance on Sunday night. Early Monday morning, as no sound was coming from his room, the family members broke open the door of the room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

Local police first took his body to the Amtala Police Station and on Tuesday, his body will be sent to Kolkata for post-mortem examinations.

20230515-211203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    7 arrested for poisoning fish farm in J&K’s Pulwama

    Top LeT terrorist gunned down in Anantnag encounter (2nd Ld)

    Oppn continues protest for discussion on GST, other issues; RS adjourned...

    Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Delhi in gangster-terror nexus case