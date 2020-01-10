Bengal youth stabs self; family says was worried about NRC (Lead, superseding earlier story)

Kolkata, Jan 17 (IANS) A 34-year-old youth in West Bengal’s Contai sub-division has stabbed himself multiple times in a suicide attempt. His family members on Friday claimed he was worried about the fall-out of a possible National Register of Citizens exercise.

Tahiruddin Sheikh, a resident of Basantia village, has been admitted to the NRS Medical College and Hospital here in a serious condition after he attempted to take his own life on Thursday.

A senior police officer of East Midnapore district said Tahiruddin, a mason, could have been “distressed”.

“He has multiple stab injuries. Now the priority is his medical attention. He may be mentally distressed also. But till the doctor gives clearance we cannot talk to him,” said the officer.

A relative of the victim said Tahiruddin was worried about the fallout Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC.

“He was not directly linked to any political party, but recently took part in more than one protest rallies against CAA and NRC.

“He looked worried. He used to discuss with various people what will happen. He was always worried about the mistakes in his documentation. He used to run from one person to another detailing them,” said the relative.

State’s ruling Trinamool Congress leader and Contai 2 Panchayat Samiti vice president Tarun Jana said people in Muslim populated areas are living in fear now. “The government has to increase efforts to assure the people”.

But the opposition BJP blamed the Trinamool for the incident.

“The Trinamool Congress and its leadership have to take responsibility. The state ruling party is misleading people on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. They are evoking fears among the people through their campaigns against NRC,” BJP’s Contai Organisational District vice president Anup Chakraborty told IANS.

–IANS

ssp/in