Bengal’s rich legacy served with royalty at ITC Royal Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 2 (IANS) Celebrating the traditions of Bengal’s royalty, ITC Royal Bengal is a visual treat to the guests looking to soak themselves into premium luxury facilities. The latest addition to the ITC’s premium luxury segment combines the unique fervour of the state through its contemporary architecture and culinary offerings.

Apart from the 374 rooms and suites, the hotel offers 82 serviced apartments with a common open space for the guests looking for long

duration stay options. Packed with state-of-the-art gym and elegantly designed furniture, the Grand Presidential Suite and the Presidential Suite are spread across an expanse of 6620 sq.ft. and 3500 sq.ft. respectively.

With luxury wafting through its spaces, ITC Royal Bengal presents an exquisite confluence of contemporary architecture and warmth of old

hospitality. The hotel offers an exquisite rejuvenating wellness experience spread across 24,000 sq ft, including, Kaya Kalp – The Royal Spa.

Special care has been taken to add the imprints of local drawings on the carpets, reinforcing the Responsible Luxury element that promotes regional heritage and tradition via all aspects of the hotel, be it decor, interiors, hotel facade design or food.

The hotel enables a sense of destination through a showcase of local cuisine, arts and culture. A stand-out in-room tech feature is the

amalgamation of all services through the E-Butler iPad.

The sprawling property boasts of a culinary fare tempered with the touch of local delicacies. The three buffet restaurant Grand Market Pavilion presents a unique fare of dishes from the seven sister states of the North-East. Diners can choose from the spicy dishes of Nagaland, Nepalese-inspired dishes from Sikkim, and a blend of tribal and Bengali cuisine from Tripura.

Experimental in its culinary delights, the restaurant, which is reminiscent of Kolkata’s historical market, also features popular local dishes as well as the international ones.

The critically acclaimed ‘honestly vegetarian’ Royal Vega with its careful selection of seasonal delicacies and spices from across the country, presents a vegetarian treat to the non-meat eaters. This signature restaurant also features ‘Sherherwali’ the royal vegetarian cuisine of Murshidabad town of West Bengal.

The hotel also houses a lobby level jazz bar, The Brass Room which brings the city’s fondness for live music to life, Darjeeling Lounge, which is based on the city’s adda culture, offering the finest teas from the region as well as from the world and Ottimo – Cucina Italiana, ITC’s signature pan-Italian brand.

Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC Ltd said, “The addition of ITC Royal Bengal to our luxury hotel portfolio further strengthens our presence in Eastern India. Bengal is ‘Royal’ in a unique way – it has celebrated the royalty of the intellect through the centuries, where literature, poetry, painting, sculpture, theatre, cinema, science, have not only blossomed, but are inherent to the fabric of Bengal. In keeping with ITC Hotels’ philosophy of Responsible Luxury and creating indigenous experiences, ITC Royal Bengal is rooted to the ethos of the land and pays a tribute to these finest experiences that while being indigenous to the State are celebrated globally.”

With a height of 133 meters, the 27 stories ITC Royal Bengal has been built with an investment of approximately Rs 1,400 crore.

The 14th addition to the ITC’s luxury segment seeks to redefine the city’s hospitality and tourism landscape.

Located adjacent to ITC Sonar, both the properties will together offer 693 rooms, suites and serviced apartments, 15 signature dining destinations, 22 meeting venues and a sprawling 1,00,000 sq ft of MICE -banqueting space for large scale exhibitions, meetings and events in Kolkata.

ITC Royal Bengal is truly emerging as the gateway of East India.

–IANS

prs/