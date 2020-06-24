Bengaluru airport premises opened to cycling enthusiasts on Sundays

Bengaluru, June 24 (IANS) Kempegowda International Airport (KIAB) — where a runway upgrade is under way — has opened its premises to let cycling enthusiasts to pedal their way to health for a few hours on Sundays, an official said on Wednesday.

“KIAB in conjunction with Bengaluru’s Bicycle Mayor Sathya Sankaran have announced the opening of the city airport premises to cyclists every Sunday between 6 and 9.30 am,” said the airport official.

However, the airport authorities have not divulged how many kilometres of cycling track will be made available and other finer details though a dedicated bicycle parking facility will be made available.

Earlier, cycling was restricted on the airport premises on safety grounds, but this has now changed owing to the improved road infrastructure.

“We believe that this initiative will encourage more and more people to take up cycling,” said the official.

Sankaran said the city cycling community has always been on the lookout for safe and picturesque places to pedal.

He said the city cyclists welcomed this opportunity and looked forward to enjoying cycling at the airport.

Meanwhile, the airport has shut its north runway for six months to upgrade it to one with indigenous Aviation Weather Monitoring System (AWMS). The northern runway will consequently undergo strengthening, resurfacing, and installation of centerline lights.

Once upgraded, the airport will offer operation of both runways in low visibility as well as other adverse weather conditions.

–IANS

sth/tsb