Bengaluru is celebrating the success of Ricky Kej, who won the prestigious international music award for the third time.

“Just won my third Grammy award. Extremely grateful, I am speechless! I dedicate this award to India,” Ricky Kej stated after winning the laurel.

Kiran Majumadar-Shaw, Biocon founder congratulated: “Grammys 2023; Ricky Kej, Bengaluru-based composer, wins third Grammy – Congrats Ricky Kej – you really make us proud!”

Former Director of Infosys and Padma Shri awardee T.V. Mohandas Pai stated: “India’s Ricky Kej wins third Grammy: Speechless, extremely grateful. Congrats to Ricky Kej. Very proud of you.”

Famous Lahari Music company from Karnataka stated: “Its Grammy #3 for Ricky Kej. You are the gem of our Indian music industry. Congratulations on your third Grammy award. You totally deserved it.”

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya stated that Ricky Kej has made India proud again. “Congratulations, Ricky. So proud that you are our very own Bengaluru South Boy.”

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje stated: “Congratulations to Ricky Kej Ji on winning his 3rd Grammy. His exceptional talent, creativity and dedication to music have earned him this well-deserved recognition. Proud to see him represent India’s rich cultural heritage on the global stage. A tru achievement.”

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh R. Nirani stated: “Congratulations to Ricky Kej on winning 3rd Grammy award. A true patriot who has dedicated his award to India. He is brought up in Bengaluru and based in the city which makes his achievements even more special. Keep creating history, keep making us proud.”

20230206-142203