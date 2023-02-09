INDIA

Bengaluru civic agency staff go on mass leave, stage protest over unmet demands

NewsWire
0
0

Bengaluru residents were put to severe inconvenience on Thursday as civic agency workers in all 198 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) went on mass leave to protest non-fulfilment of their demands.

Employees of all BBMP departments including revenue, health, education, market, planning, administration and others were not on duty, while 7,000 staff staged a protest and decided to carry forward their agitation for an indefinite period.

BBMP Employees Association President Amruth Raj stated that the government should fill up lower rung posts. He maintained that the staff have come under tremendous pressure against the backdrop of elections and infrastructural facilities should be provided to them.

The government should pay insurance premiums of workers and payment of pending dues to hospitals in Bengaluru, he said.

20230209-165201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2023, the year of the savvy traveller

    Govt announces tax relief on expenditure towards Covid treatment, extends deadlines

    Pongal scheme: AIADMK flays DMK over delay in issuing work orders...

    AIB South Asia conference concludes at O.P. Jindal Global University